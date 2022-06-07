New Daily COVID-19 Cases at 13,358, 6 Deaths Added

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases rebounded to exceed 10-thousand following a three-day holiday weekend.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 13-thousand-358 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 59 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18-million-188-thousand-200.The new figure is two-point-two times the previous day’s. The uptick is partly attributed to fewer tests on Monday, which marked Memorial Day. More traveling and meetings during the extended holiday period may also have contributed to an increase in infections.The downward trend in infections, however, was maintained with Wednesday’s tally declining by some 24-hundred from a week ago and some 10-thousand from two weeks ago. It is the smallest tally for a Wednesday in 19 weeks.Six additional deaths were recorded, marking the smallest daily death tally in eight months and bringing the death toll to 24-thousand-305. The fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at the hospital was down by three from a day ago to 114, remaining in the 100s for the 12th consecutive day.