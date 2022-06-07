PM Han Meets US Deputy State Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo sat down with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Seoul on Tuesday.Han expressed hope that Seoul-Washington cooperation will further expand through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework(IPEF) as he cited the importance of fostering key strategic industries, including semiconductors.He also said he hopes their countries will continue to advance their alliance based on the success of their first summit under the Yoon Suk Yeol government.In response, Sherman expressed gratitude for South Korea’s participation in the IPEF and said she hopes their countries will expand cooperation in global supply chains.According to the prime minister’s office, Han and Sherman also agreed that their countries should work closely on exchanging technologies and fostering talents in cutting-edge industries, including 5G and 6G as well as artificial intelligence and cyber security.