Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s oldest TV presenter, Song Hae, died on Wednesday at the age of 95.According to police and medical sources, Song, who hosted the popular weekly KBS TV program “Korea Sings,” died at his residence in Seoul’s Gangnam area.Song had been hospitalized last month and earlier in January. He had also been infected with COVID-19 in March.He had recently mulled stepping down from the singing contest program due to health reasons, and was absent from the first outdoor shoot in two years on Sunday.Born in 1927, Song hosted “Korea Sings” for 34 years and this April he was listed as the world's oldest TV music talent show host in the Guinness World Records.Song is survived by his two daughters.