Unvaccinated Overseas Travelers No Longer Required to Undergo 7-Day Quarantine

Photo : KBS News

Starting Wednesday, the government will no longer require unvaccinated overseas travelers to undergo a seven-day quarantine upon entry.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said the decision comes as the COVID-19 situation both at home and abroad has begun to stabilize and is in line with similar steps taken by other countries, including Germany, Britain and Denmark.In addition to a suspension of the policy, recent arrivals currently in quarantine who tested negative for the virus upon entry will be released.However, the government will maintain the testing policy requiring travelers to complete a PCR or professionally conducted rapid antigen test prior to entry and a PCR test within three days of entry. Passengers boarding flights bound for South Korea will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result.Coinciding with the end of the quarantine requirement, restrictions on flight operations at Incheon International Airport will be fully lifted, allowing airlines to operate at pre-pandemic levels to meet rising demand.