Fmr. Pres. Lee Seeks Suspension of Prison Term due to Health Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Former conservative President Lee Myung-bak, imprisoned for 17 years on corruption charges, has requested that his sentence be suspended, citing his worsening health.According to Lee's legal counsel on Wednesday, the request was filed last week in which the former president mentioned chronic illnesses such as diabetes. Lee's previous request in December 2020 was denied.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a prison sentence can be suspended when there is concern that continued imprisonment may cause a severe deterioration in health, or when the inmate is aged 70 or older. Lee is currently 80.The prosecution is set to make its decision following an on-site inspection and a panel review.Amid speculation that President Yoon Suk Yeol may grant Lee a special pardon, Yoon told reporters on Wednesday morning that now is not the time to talk about the matter.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, who worked in the Lee administration, stressed the need to pardon Lee in the name of national unity and for the sake of the country’s reputation.