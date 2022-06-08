PPP, Gov't, Pres. Office to Sternly Respond to N. Korean Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), the government and the presidential office jointly pledged to respond sternly to North Korea's repeated provocations based on South Korea’s firm alliance with the United States.The first tripartite meeting under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Wednesday came amid widening speculation that the North's seventh nuclear test may be imminent.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong criticized Pyongyang's recklessness in pushing ahead with its nuclear development when the nation is in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis.Differentiating the current government from its predecessor, Kweon said the previous liberal Moon Jae-in administration referred to the North's missiles as "unidentified projectiles" out of consideration for the regime in the North. He then stressed that Seoul will no longer be pushed around by Pyongyang.Shin In-ho, the second deputy national security adviser, said the National Security Office under the Yoon administration will take substantive action when it comes to national security.Shin also promised to seek fundamental ways to neutralize the North's nuclear and missile threats through Seoul's three-pillar defense system within Yoon's presidency.