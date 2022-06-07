S. Korea, US, Japan to Enhance Cooperation to Deter N. Korean Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have agreed to enhance trilateral security cooperation in response to North Korea's advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.Following a trilateral meeting of vice foreign ministers in Seoul on Wednesday, the three sides strongly condemned Pyongyang's repeated unlawful testing of ballistic missiles.First vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong said he and his counterparts agreed to bolster coordination with the international community in urging the North to halt provocations and return to dialogue on denuclearization.Stating that the three sides' shared goal is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman reaffirmed the U.S.’ defense pledge to its two allies, including extended deterrence.Japanese vice foreign minister Takeo Mori said the three sides have agreed to closely coordinate in terms of enhancing regional deterrence and generating a diplomatic response through the United Nations.The three vice ministers also discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, agreeing on the importance of supporting Ukraine, and pledging to seek additional aid to help with the recovery and restoration of the war-torn nation.