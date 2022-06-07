Rival Parties Come Short of Agreement on Parliamentary Committee Formation

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties came short of reaching an agreement on the formation of parliamentary committees during the second half of the 21st National Assembly.The chief deputy floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) each issued statements after they failed to reach a settlement during Wednesday's meeting.The PPP's Song Eon-seog apologized to the public for the delay, expressing hope that the two sides will be able to narrow their differences with the deadline for confirmation hearings for Cabinet nominees looming.The DP's Jin Sung-joon said the two sides agreed to continue negotiation as they both deemed it undesirable to prolong the parliamentary vacuum.At the heart of the ongoing dispute is which party will take the chairmanship of the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and in what order appointments will be made. The DP insists on appointing the speaker and deputy speakers before addressing committee appointments, but the PPP is pushing for a simultaneous resolution.The PPP argues that because the DP gets to name the new speaker, it should fill the chairmanship in accordance with an agreement between the two major parties last July.The DP, however, is no longer willing to abide by the agreement, citing the PPP's previous withdrawal from a bipartisan agreement on the approval of a set of disputed prosecutorial bills.