Ukrainian Official Urges Seoul to Provide Weapons to Repel Russian Invasion

Photo : KBS News

A senior Ukrainian diplomat visiting South Korea urged Seoul to provide his war-torn nation with weapons to repel the Russian invasion.During a press conference held at the Ukrainian Embassy on Tuesday, Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Dmytro Senik called on the international community to provide his country with weapons so that it can protect itself against Russian aggression.He said his country also looks forward to Seoul's proactive support, making a plea for military and non-military support.The deputy minister arrived in Seoul on Monday to discuss cooperation with the South Korean government and businesses on post-war reconstruction, trade, investment and development.Asked whether Seoul's possible provision of weapons was brought up during talks with second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon, Senik only replied that the two sides share views on a range of issues.Senik is the highest-level Ukrainian official to visit South Korea since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.