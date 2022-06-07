Menu Content

Unionized Truckers' Strike Enters 2nd Day; Logistics Disrupted

Written: 2022-06-08 15:49:44Updated: 2022-06-08 16:51:15

Unionized Truckers' Strike Enters 2nd Day; Logistics Disrupted

Photo : YONHAP News

The general strike launched by unionized truckers has entered its second day.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), demanded a continuation of the so-called “Safe Trucking Freight Rates System,” which guarantees minimum freight rates for truck drivers.

With the walkout, the disruption in logistics is expected to continue.

The Korea Cement Association estimated that cement shipments slipped to ten percent of the usual amount on the first day of the strike.

Steel producers, including POSCO and Hyundai Steel, saw a delay in the shipment of 75-thousand tons of steel while some tire companies also saw disruptions in distribution.

Police arrested 15 union members in Icheon, two in Busan and one each in Gwangju and Geoje on Wednesday for the alleged obstruction of business. 

The transport ministry estimates that around 34 percent of union members, or about seven-thousand-500 people, participated on the second day of the strike. It said all 12 ports around the nation are operating normally.
