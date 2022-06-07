Menu Content

Economy

GNI Per Capita Jumps over 10% in 2021, Surpassing $35,000 for First Time

Written: 2022-06-08 16:01:09Updated: 2022-06-08 16:42:09

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's gross national income(GNI) per capita jumped over ten percent on-year to surpass 35-thousand dollars for the first time in 2021.

According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, GNI per capita stood at 35-thousand-373 dollars, up ten-point-five percent from a year earlier.

The per-capita GNI is the gross national income divided by the population. It previously peaked at 33-thousand-564 dollars in 2018 before declining slightly in 2019 and 2020.

The personal gross disposable income(PGDI) stood at 19-thousand-501 dollars, up eight-point-six percent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the provisional real gross domestic product(GDP) last year expanded four-point-one percent, an eleven-year high since six-point-eight percent posted in 2010.

The nominal GDP, which reflects consumer price fluctuation, totaled 2-thousand-71 trillion won, up six-point-seven percent on-year.
