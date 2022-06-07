Pres. Yoon Holds Videoconference With Vietnamese Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a videoconference with Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong on Wednesday to discuss ways to move relations between the two countries forward.In a statement released by the presidential office, the two discussed measures to foster their ties, cooperation between South Korea and the ASEAN group as well as major regional and international issues.In particular, the two emphasized strengthening cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN members as Yoon highlighted Vietnam as a key partner in Seoul's policies regarding Southeast Asia.Yoon is known to have asked Vietnam to make efforts to bring North Korea to the dialogue table, citing the recent missile provocations.The leaders marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries and agreed on close cooperation with one another, especially through active exchanges between high-level officials.Trong also officially invited Yoon to visit Vietnam.