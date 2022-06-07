Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon Holds Videoconference With Vietnamese Counterpart

Written: 2022-06-08 16:47:37Updated: 2022-06-08 16:51:31

Pres. Yoon Holds Videoconference With Vietnamese Counterpart

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a videoconference with Vietnam's Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong on Wednesday to discuss ways to move relations between the two countries forward.

In a statement released by the presidential office, the two discussed measures to foster their ties, cooperation between South Korea and the ASEAN group as well as major regional and international issues.

In particular, the two emphasized strengthening cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN members as Yoon highlighted Vietnam as a key partner in Seoul's policies regarding Southeast Asia.

Yoon is known to have asked Vietnam to make efforts to bring North Korea to the dialogue table, citing the recent missile provocations.

The leaders marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries and agreed on close cooperation with one another, especially through active exchanges between high-level officials.

Trong also officially invited Yoon to visit Vietnam.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >