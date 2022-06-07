Yoon to Host Concert near Yongsan Presidential Office for Local Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will reportedly host a music concert for Yongsan residents this month to commemorate the completion of the remodeling of the presidential office in the area.According to an official of the presidential office on Wednesday, Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee will invite local residents including multicultural and single-parent families to a mini concert in a garden in front of the office on June 19.The official explained the event could be regarded as a “housewarming party” that celebrates the remodeling of the former defense ministry building into a new presidential office.Event organizers are considering explaining the process of the relocation of the presidential office and the opening of the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae to the general public.Moving the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae was one of Yoon’s campaign pledges.