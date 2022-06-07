S. Korea to Allow COVID-19 Drug Evusheld for Emergency Use This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will bring in 20-thousand doses of antibody COVID-19 drug Evusheld.During a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, Second Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il announced a plan to approve the treatment for emergency use this month and administer it to the people at an early date.Evusheld is a preventative therapy designed to keep the coronavirus from infecting people with compromised immune systems and other high-risk groups, including patients with hematologic malignancy and those with organ transplants.The treatment is supposed to be offered to those who have not been infected with COVID-19.The government plans to bring in five-thousand doses in July and the remaining 15-thousand in October. It is currently in discussion with the drug’s producer AstraZeneca to secure the amount.According to the headquarters, designated medical centers will administer the treatment and monitor the health conditions of those who receive it.The United States allowed emergency use of Evusheld last December, and the drug was granted marketing authorization in the European Union in March. Now, it is in use in the U.S., France and Singapore.