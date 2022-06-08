Foreign Ministry: Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine will Continue

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reiterated its position to continue to provide humanitarian assistance, not weapons, to Ukraine.An official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Wednesday, while briefing them on the meeting between second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon and Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Dmytro Senik the previous day.The official said that the Ukrainian side expressed gratitude for South Korea’s support and requested Seoul’s provision of weapons and its participation in post-war reconstruction in the war-torn country.According to the official, South Korea said during the meeting that it has supported Ukrainian people, mostly based on humanitarian aid, and will continue to provide the same kind of support.The remarks are interpreted as the Korean government saying it’s difficult to accept Ukraine’s request for weapons assistance.During a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, Senik said he believes Seoul will change its stance that it will not provide lethal weapons, because even military aid for Ukraine could be understood from a humanitarian perspective.