Seoul’s Unification Minister, US Deputy State Secretary Confirm Commitment to Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss recent security conditions on the Korean Peninsula and their countries’ North Korea policy.According to the Ministry of Unification, Kwon explained to Sherman that the new Seoul government’s North Korea policy is to take a flexible and pragmatic approach based on principles.He made it clear that South Korea will respond firmly to North Korean provocations based on cooperation between Seoul and Washington, while leaving the door open for dialogue.The unification minister reaffirmed South Korea’s position that it is necessary to show interest in the dire human rights situation in North Korea and that humanitarian aid should be provided regardless of political and military circumstances.In response, Sherman is said to have proposed closer communication and cooperation between the allies, noting that the Seoul government’s view is more important than anything else when it comes to the Korean Peninsula issues.In a Twitter message, Sherman said she had “productive” meetings with Unification Minister Kwon Young-se and Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong and confirmed their joint commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.She also said they discussed the DPRK’s unlawful ballistic missile launches and the need for Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.Sherman has met key officials from South Korea and Japan since she arrived in Seoul on Monday.