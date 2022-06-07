N. Korea Reports Some 50,000 New Fever Cases

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claims its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 remained in the 50-thousand range for a second day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that 50-thousand-860 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday nationwide, while over 60-thousand patients recovered during the same period.The North reported fewer than 60-thousand daily cases for a second day, posting a general downturn since the figure peaked at above 390-thousand on May 15.The report did not mention any new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.On Saturday, though, the North said that as of Friday, the death toll stood at 71 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-three million with the North Korean authorities claiming all but some 93-thousand have fully recovered.