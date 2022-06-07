S. Korea to Provide $1.2 Mln in Aid to Ukraine to Safely Operate Nuclear Plants

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to provide one-point-two million U.S. dollars in aid to Ukraine to support the safe operation of its nuclear power plants amid the war with Russia.The foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that it was joined by the science and energy ministries as well as the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in proposing an aid package during a board meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) in Austria.According to the foreign ministry, the aid will be spent on measures to ensure the safety of the nuclear reactors in Ukraine, including the dispatch of related IAEA personnel.Meanwhile, foreign minister Park Jin met with Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Dmytro Senik on Wednesday, who is visiting Seoul.Minister Park expressed regret over the casualties of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Senik thanked Seoul for its assistance to Ukrainians, asking for continued support and aid for his country.