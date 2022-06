Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says the education ministry has a purpose only if it produces talent in science and technology, adding that it may face an overhaul if it fails to undertake necessary innovation.An official at the presidential office said on Wednesday that Yoon made the remark during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday as he strongly urged the education ministry to pursue a drastic paradigm shift.At the meeting, the president said the ministry must duly provide the human resources needed in high-tech industries, adding that the ministry must do a good job in order for the nation’s semiconductor industries to do well.Yoon then ordered the education ministry to devise policies after consultations with other related ministries as he stressed that fostering talent is a matter of life and death.