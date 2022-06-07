Yoon Leaves Door Open to Appointing Additional Fmr. Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has left the door open to appointing additional former prosecutors to key posts, despite some criticism that those from the office where he served for some 25 years are dominating the government.Yoon's comments on Thursday appear to contradict ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, who told a local radio program earlier in the day that Yoon had said there would be no more appointments of individuals with prosecutorial backgrounds.Speaking to reporters following Kweon's remarks, the president said he would appoint former prosecutors when deemed necessary.Refuting claims of lopsided distribution in appointments, Yoon said it would be misleading to cite multiple-term lawmakers with prior prosecution experience, such as unification minister Kwon Young-se or land minister Won Hee-ryong, in such cases.Asked about pardoning former President Lee Myung-bak, who is seeking a suspension of his prison term due to health concerns, Yoon said it wouldn't be right to have a former president be imprisoned for over 20 years.This is a step forward from Yoon's comments the previous day, when he said that now was not the time to discuss such matters.Lee is serving a 17-year sentence for corruption.