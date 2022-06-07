Defense Chiefs from S. Korea, US, Japan to Gather in Singapore amid N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will gather in Singapore this week to discuss coordination and cooperation amid growing speculation over North Korea's seventh nuclear test.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup is set to attend the annual Shangri-La Dialogue opening on Friday, his first participation at a multilateral forum as a Cabinet member.On the sidelines of the three-day conference involving around 40 countries, Lee plans to hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Japanese defense minister Nobuo Kishi on Saturday.While the three sides are expected to confer on ways to enhance their security cooperation, Seoul will likely stand by its earlier position that it is premature to consider a trilateral military exercise.During a two-way meeting with Austin, Lee plans to evaluate the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and seek ways to respond to the North's nuclear and missile threats. They are also expected to discuss addressing threats against the Indo-Pacific region.Lee will also meet with Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe, but no bilateral talks are planned with Japan.In Sunday's session on common challenges in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, Lee will introduce the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's North Korea policy and Indo-Pacific strategy framework currently in the works.