Photo : KBS News

A fire broke out in a building near the Daegu District Court in the southeastern city of Daegu, killing seven and wounding about 40.The blaze started on the second floor of a seven-story building containing law offices in Suseong District at around 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, forcing dozens to evacuate. Seven people were found dead, while some 40 people suffered from smoke inhalation.Fifty fire trucks and 160 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, fully extinguishing the blaze in 20 minutes.The police said CCTV footage showed that the suspect, a man in his 50s, is among the dead. The suspect, reportedly discontent with a court decision, is believed to have started the fire after pouring a flammable agent in the office.