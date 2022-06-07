Minister Meets with Sexual Slavery Victim, Pledges State Support

Photo : YONHAP News

Gender equality minister Kim Hyun-sook met with one of the country's outspoken victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, where she pledged a review of state support to help resolve the issue.During the meeting on Wednesday, longtime activist Lee Yong-soo emphasized that the sexual slavery issue does not only pertain to the South Korean people, but is a part of history that must be remembered by people all around the world.Lee sought government support for the UNESCO listing of relevant records.The 93-year-old activist also called for the case to be submitted to the UN Committee Against Torture(CAT) to hold Japan fully accountable for its wartime atrocities.The UN body monitors the implementation of the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment by its member states. Submission of the sexual slavery case to the CAT does not require consent from Japan.