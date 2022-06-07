East Asia Summit Held, S. Korea to Strengthen Ties with ASEAN

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has vowed to continue strengthening cooperation with ASEAN member nations.According to the foreign ministry, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae attended a virtual East Asia Summit on Wednesday evening to discuss paths to regional peace and prosperity.Stressing that ASEAN members are South Korea's “core partners” sitting at the center of the Indo-Pacific region, Yeo introduced South Korea's new vision for its further contribution to freedom, peace and prosperity in the region.North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats were also discussed, with Yeo urging ASEAN member nations to respond in a stern and unified voice against the North's continued provocations.Participating nations expressed concerns over the Myanmar crisis and the war in Ukraine, while asserting the need to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.The East Asia Summit, launched in 2005, consists of 18 members including the ten ASEAN states along with South Korea, Japan, China, India, the U.S. and other regional leaders.