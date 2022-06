Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation’s(AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup.The junior squad, led by coach Hwang Sun-hong, defeated Thailand 1-0 in the third Group C match held in the capital of Uzbekistan on Wednesday.With two wins and one tie, South Korea finished first with seven points in Group C ahead of Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.On Sunday, Korea will face off against the team finishing second in Group D, which could be Japan.South Korea has never failed to reach the Asian Cup semifinals since the biennial tournament began in 2014. The U-23 Taeguk Warriors go into the knockout stage seeking to defend their 2020 title.