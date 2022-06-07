Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KDI: Economic Recovery Slowing Due to Supply Chain Bottleneck, Soaring Prices

Written: 2022-06-09 15:21:47Updated: 2022-06-09 16:00:41

KDI: Economic Recovery Slowing Due to Supply Chain Bottleneck, Soaring Prices

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's major economic think tank says the country's economic recovery is slowing down due to persisting global supply bottlenecks and soaring raw material prices.

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) said on Thursday that despite a steady recovery in the service sector as the government lifted almost all social distancing measures, the manufacturing sector is losing steam, weakening Korea's overall turnaround.

On-year service sector growth increased in April, with the food and lodging industries expanding by over 17 percent. However, the output of major industries in the manufacturing sector during the same period dropped from a month prior.

The KDI added that Korea's exports have also weakened amid a slowing global economy and China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Low consumer sentiment, triggered by high inflation and interest rate hikes at home and abroad, further dragging the economy.

Exports slowed in May amid unfavorable external factors, with the average daily volume increasing by only about ten percent on-year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >