Foreign Minister Park to Visit US Next Week for Talks with Blinken

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will visit the United States next week for his first trip to Washington since taking office.Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said on Thursday that Park will visit Washington D.C. from Sunday to Wednesday at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.During their first phone talks on May 13, Blinken invited Park to the U.S. at the earliest possible date for extensive discussions on issues of shared interest.Their face-to-face meeting will be the first since Park took office last month.The two sides are expected to discuss follow-up measures to the presidential summit held last month and North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.The spokesman said Park is arranging meetings with a range of other figures in the U.S.Choi added that the top diplomat is also coordinating a trip to Japan, noting that Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi had earlier extended an invitation.