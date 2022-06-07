UN Rapporteur Meets with Sexual Slavery Victim in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations special envoy on war crimes has met with one of Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence Fabian Salvioli talked with 93-year-old Lee Yong-soo, a survivor of Japan’s sexual enslavement, one of a handful still alive in South Korea.After the 50-minute meeting in Seoul on Thursday, Lee thanked the envoy for coming all the way to Korea and asked him to resolve the slavery issue.Starting with his meeting with Lee, Salvioli will meet other victims of human rights violations and their families in Korea on Thursday and Friday. The victims are involved in 14 rights-violation cases, including the 1948 suppression of a civil uprising on Jeju Island.The envoy will also visit a site of the 1980 democratization movement in the southwestern city of Gwangju and a site in the central city of Daejeon, where a devastating massacre took place during the Korean War.Based on the results of his seven-day examination of human rights violation cases in Korea, Salvioli will present a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council next year.