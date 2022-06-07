Chief Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, China Confer on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held a telephone conversation on Thursday, amid a looming possibility of North Korea conducting its seventh nuclear test.In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Seoul’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Kim Gunn and his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming shared their assessment on a series of North Korea’s recent missile provocations and exchanged views on how to deal with them.According to the ministry, Kim expressed deep concerns over the possibility of North’s additional provocations, like another nuclear test, and stressed the need for the international community to respond firmly to any provocative act that threatens peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.Kim also requested China to play a constructive role in inducing North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy.In response, Liu agreed on the need for close communication and cooperation between Beijing and Seoul for the sake of regional stability.The Chinese official reiterated Beijing’s previous position that it adheres to the principle of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and it will play a constructive role in finding a peaceful solution to issues on the Peninsula.On May 26, China, along with Russia, vetoed a U.S.-drafted UN Security Council resolution to strengthen sanctions against North Korea over its missile launches this year. It also called for easing sanctions on Pyongyang during a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.