N. Korea's New Fever Cases Fall below 50,000

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claims its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell below 50-thousand.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that 45-thousand-540 new fever patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Thursday nationwide, while over 55-thousand patients recovered during the same period.It marks the first time that the daily fever cases fell to the 40-thousand range.The cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to around four-point-three million with the North Korean authorities claiming all but some 84-thousand have fully recovered.The daily tally peaked on May 15 at nearly 393-thousand, but the number has continued to drop since it fell below 100-thousand on May 27.The report did not mention any new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.