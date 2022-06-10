Police: Lee Jae-yong Not Guilty of Violating Employment Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have concluded that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is not guilty of violating employment restrictions.The financial crimes investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Thursday that it has concluded there was "no charge" against Lee and decided not to send the case to the prosecution.Lee, who served 18 months of a revised 30 months sentence in a massive corruption case, continued management activities at the company after his parole in August of last year, going on business trips to the United States and Europe.A civic group then filed a complaint against Lee, saying he violated employment restrictions under the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.The law stipulates that if a person is convicted of embezzlement or breach of trust worth more than 500 million won, they cannot be employed in a company related to the crime. Lee is subject to the employment restrictions for five years from the end of his sentence.Police reportedly investigated the human resources team of Samsung and checked the details of Lee's salary and presidency at meetings to confirm the allegations. The police concluded that Lee did not violate the employment restrictions, given that Lee worked "without pay."