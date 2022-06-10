Former Industry Minister Questioned for 14 Hours over Power Abuse Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former industry minister Paik Un-gyu was questioned for about 14 hours on allegations that he and other ministry officials pressured public firm chiefs appointed under the previous administration to step down.According to legal circles on Thursday, the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office summoned Paik in the morning as a suspect in what has been dubbed the "industry ministry blacklist" case. The questioning, which started at 9:30 a.m., ended at around 11:30 p.m.Paik is accused of power abuse by ordering ministry employees in 2017 to pressure the heads of state-run companies to resign.Last month, investigators searched his residence and his office at Hanyang University and seized materials such as emails from his personal computer.Paik, who was on site while the raids were taking place, denied there was any connection to the Moon Jae-in administration, saying he did not act on an order and consistently complied with the law and regulations.