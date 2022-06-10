Menu Content

Politics

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, China to Hold Talks in Singapore Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and China will hold talks on Friday in Singapore to discuss North Korea and other pending issues between their nations.

According to Seoul's defense ministry, minister Lee Jong-sup will hold separate bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The last time the two countries' defense ministers met was in November 2019 in Bangkok during a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).

The agenda of the Friday meeting has not been disclosed, but the two sides are expected to assess the Korean Peninsula situation and exchange opinions on ways to ease tensions on the peninsula amid growing concerns about a possible nuclear test by North Korea.

The defense chiefs are also likely to address Seoul’s plans for a more permanent deployment of its THAAD anti-missile base.

In addition, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to enhance defense cooperation and exchanges to prevent any accidental clashes in South Korea's air defense identification zone.

Minister Lee will hold a series of separate bilateral talks with the defense ministers of Canada, New Zealand and Singapore as well on Friday.
