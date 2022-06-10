Prices of Gasoline, Diesel Surpass 2,050 Won

Photo : KBS News

The average prices of gasoline and diesel in South Korea have surpassed two-thousand-50 won per liter as the war in Ukraine continues to affect supply.According to oil price portal Opinet run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at pumps nationwide stood at two-thousand-55-point-11 won per liter as of 4 p.m. Friday, up six-point-64 won from a day ago.The price of gasoline topped the two-thousand-won mark on March 15, the first time in more than nine years. It briefly fell below two-thousand in April before climbing back above the mark late last month.If the current pace persists, the price is likely to soon break the record of two-thousand-62-point-55 won posted in April 2018.The average price of diesel marked two-thousand-52-point-36 won per liter as of 4 p.m. Friday, up seven-point-96 won from the previous day. The price exceeded two-thousand won for the first time on May 24.The price of gasoline and diesel soared by 26-point-six percent and 42-point-three percent each over some five months compared to prices on January 1 of this year.