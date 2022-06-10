Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 9,315 New COVID-19 Cases

Written: 2022-06-10 09:41:18Updated: 2022-06-10 10:43:45

S. Korea Reports 9,315 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases fell below ten-thousand again amid a general downturn in infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Friday that nine-thousand-315 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 34 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18-million-209-thousand-650.

It marks the first time in 20 weeks since January 21 that Friday tallies fell below ten-thousand.

The daily tally dropped by some 28-hundred from a day ago and 32-hundred from a week ago.

The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at the hospital rose by one from a day ago to 107, remaining in the 100s for two weeks.

Eighteen additional deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 24-thousand-341. The fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.
