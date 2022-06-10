PM Unveils Plan to Improve Treatment System against COVID-19 Resurgence

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged to enhance the nation's medical treatment system as he said now is the right moment to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19.During a meeting with officials on Friday, Han said the government will integrate various clinics and medical centers that handle COVID-19 cases into what he called "treatment centers for patients with respiratory symptoms."He said the government will expand the number of such centers where people can get tested and treated for COVID-19 to more than five-thousand.The prime minister unveiled plans to systematically investigate the virus' aftereffects and to devise a guideline for treating such conditions.Han said the government will set up a system in which expert analyses and views are more actively reflected in quarantine policies. To this end, he mentioned establishment of an advisory committee on infectious diseases that would comprise of private experts.