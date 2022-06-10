Yongsan Park near Top Office Opens for Trial Run

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Friday temporarily opened part of its envisioned "Yongsan Park" near the presidential office.For ten days, members of the general public will be able to tour areas stretching from the southern side of the presidential office to a sports field located north of the National Museum of Korea.This section, stretching some one-point-one kilometers, is around 100-thousand square meters, or roughly 16 percent of the grounds of the Yongsan Garrison that U.S. Forces Korea is in the process of returning to the South Korean government. This portion used to house a school and living quarters for U.S. soldiers' families.While the grand opening on Friday started at 11 a.m., regular opening hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Up to two-thousand-500 visitors will be allowed per day, admitting 500 visitors every two hours.