Pres. Yoon to Attend NATO Summit in Madrid Later This Month

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Spain later this month to ​attend the NATO Summit, his first overseas trip since taking officeAn official at the top office said on Friday that at NATO's invitation, Yoon will visit Madrid to attend the two-day gathering that will kick off on June 29. The official noted that Yoon would be the first South Korean leader to take part in a summit of the intergovernmental military alliance.The official said Yoon's participation will serve as a crucial opportunity for South Korea to boost cooperation with NATO members and global partners, as well as to expand its role as a key country in the world.Aside from the multilateral forum, Yoon is also expected to hold summits with the leaders of key European countries.On the possibility of a South Korea-Japan summit taking place on the sidelines, the official refused to elaborate, citing the sensitivity of the issue.Like South Korea, Japan has also been invited to the NATO Summit.