Funeral Service Held at KBS for Song Hae

Photo : KBS

A funeral service was held at KBS in Seoul on Friday for the nation's oldest TV presenter, Song Hae, who died on Wednesday at the age of 95.A hearse carrying the body of Song, who hosted the popular weekly KBS TV program "Korea Sings" for over three decades, arrived at KBS on Friday morning after touring parts of Seoul's Nakwon area where Song frequented.Lim Soo-min, Song's co-host, said he had made significant contributions to the development of KBS and the nation's broadcasting culture, citing his Guinness World Record as the the world's oldest TV music talent show host, which he attained earlier this year.Following the service, the funeral procession headed to a crematorium in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province.Song will be laid to rest next to his late wife in Dalseong County in Daegu, which is considered to be his second hometown after Chaeyrong County in North Korea's South Hwanghae Province.