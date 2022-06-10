Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

PM Marks June 10 Democratization Movement Anniversary

Written: 2022-06-10 11:40:18Updated: 2022-06-10 15:18:54

PM Marks June 10 Democratization Movement Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged to strive for national unity and further develop South Korea's democratization achievements rooted in the June 10 Movement.

Marking the 35th anniversary of the June 10 Democratic Movement on Friday, Han celebrated the nation's growth into a democracy that sets an example for the world.

Citing the country's rapid growth achieved amid democratization, Han said Seoul will help global citizens fighting oppression and injustice and take the lead on advancing world peace and democracy across Asia.

The prime minister said the country will commemorate and remember those who dedicated their lives towards democracy and sought public strength and wisdom for the nation to gain unity and blossom into a better democracy.

During the ceremony, Han rewarded 19 people who sacrificed their lives in the democratization movement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >