DP Approves New Emergency Steering Body amid Internal Feud

Written: 2022-06-10 11:59:38Updated: 2022-06-10 15:57:50

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s central committee approved the formation of a new emergency steering committee headed by four-term lawmaker Woo Sang-ho.

The leadership plan passed with support from 92-point-seven percent of central committee members, who cast their votes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.

This comes as an internal feud has erupted within the party after it suffered a crushing defeat in the recent local elections, just three months after losing the presidential election.

The nine-member committee will also include first-term Rep. Lee Yong-woo, two-term Rep. Park Jae-ho and three-term Rep. Han Jeoung-ae as members. Floor leader Park Hong-keun will automatically be included as he already holds a leadership position within the party.

The steering committee will hold leadership up until a party congress set to be held in late August.
