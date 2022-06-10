Foreign Minister Meets with Ambassadors to Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin met with groups of foreign ambassadors for discussions on Korean Peninsula issues on Friday.According to the foreign ministry, Park met with members of the Korean Peninsula Club, a consultative channel of the ministry with 20 ambassadors to South Korea who also serve as their nations' top envoys to North Korea.The minister also met with another group, the Peace Club, which consists of 20 senior diplomats from countries with permanent diplomatic missions in both Seoul and Pyongyang.Park emphasized that South Korea's core policy on the North is to make Pyongyang realize that there is nothing to gain from its nuclear and missile programs through enhanced deterrence and strict enforcement of global sanctions.Stressing that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration will always be open to talks with the regime, the minister said Seoul stands ready to help Pyongyang embark on the process toward complete denuclearization.In 2014, the ministry launched both clubs as part of an effort to strengthen cooperation with the international community on the North Korea issue and pool ideas on bringing lasting peace to the peninsula.