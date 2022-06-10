Vice Minister Meets with Trucker Union Leader as Strike Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice transport minister held a meeting with the leader of a truckers' union on Friday, as a general strike launched by the unionized truckers entered its fourth day.Meeting with Lee Bong-joo, head of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity, Vice Transport Minister Eo Myeong-so urged the union to return to work, pledging to continue negotiations on the union's demands.After the talks, the union's leadership began a working-level meeting with officials from the transport ministry.The ministry estimated around 35 percent of the 22-thousand-member union was participating in Friday's demonstrations.Meanwhile, as businesses in the auto, steel and cement industries among others experience production and logistics disruptions, labor minister Lee Jeong-sik pledged to come up with a comprehensive response.The union, affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, is demanding a continuation of the so-called "Safe Trucking Freight Rates System," which guarantees their basic wages, set to expire at the end of this year.