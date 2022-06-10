Pres. Yoon Emphasizes Less Gov't Intervention in Labor Disputes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has emphasized less government intervention in labor disputes as the ongoing truckers' union strike entered its fourth day.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yoon said it would be hard for labor and management to solve their problems if the government gets too involved. He emphasized that a neutral government stance would enable the two sides to solve their problems autonomously.Yoon's remarks came in response to accusations that the latest protests were being fueled by his administration's hostile policies toward the labor community.Meanwhile, the president said the government will respond according to "law and principle" if illegal activities occur within the unions.Since Tuesday, the Cargo Truckers Solidarity has been holding a general strike, demanding guarantees on their basic wages.