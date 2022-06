Photo : YONHAP News

The government will launch an advisory committee that will help support policymakers in making decisions based on scientific evidence regarding state response to infectious diseases.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Friday that the committee will provide general advice on policies and its subcommittees will be in charge of analyzing scientific evidence and performing everyday tasks.The recommendations from the committee, mainly consisting of civilian experts, will be reflected in policies after a final review by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.To ensure transparency, recommendations and related scientific evidence will be available online.The committee is expected to hold its first meeting this month after finalizing its members.