Large-scale Survey on 'Long COVID' to be Conducted

Written: 2022-06-10 14:42:08Updated: 2022-06-10 17:28:44

Photo : KBS News

The government will conduct a large-scale survey on the long-term effects of COVID-19 as it aims to set guidelines to better treat and manage infections.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday that the government lacks proper research on the aftereffects from the virus, despite many who are afflicted by the issue. He pledged to put forth a treatment guideline following a thorough analysis of data gathered through a survey.

The survey of ten-thousand people will be carried out in the second half of this year, with the guideline to be released by the first half of next year.

The long-term effects, often called "long COVID," refer to effects of the virus continuing for several months after the initial illness in the form of fatigue and shortness of breath among other symptoms.

More than 200 symptoms have been reported around the world, with around 20 percent of COVID-19 patients reportedly having experienced various symptoms in the mid to long term.
