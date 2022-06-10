Domestic Police OKs Rallies at Residence of Ex-Pres. Moon, Warns against Illegal Activities

The police on Friday said they would permit rallies in front of former President Moon Jae-in's residence, but that they will respond strictly to illegal activities.



In their first statement regarding the continued protests, the police said steps are being taken to limit demonstrations outside Moon's residence in accordance with the law and in response to complaints filed by nearby residents.



The announcement came amid mounting criticism that the police were not actively addressing the issue.



Former President Moon and former first lady Kim Jung-sook have been dealing with conservative protesters causing disturbances since moving to a new residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province after Moon's term ended in May.



Some extremist groups have been blasting profanities incessantly over loudspeakers while some have been protesting Moon's COVID-19 policies, claiming that vaccinations mandated by his administration had led to deaths.