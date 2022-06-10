Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Canada Hold Talks in Singapore

Written: 2022-06-10 15:28:00Updated: 2022-06-10 16:04:13

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Canada Hold Talks in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup held talks with his Canadian counterpart on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, currently underway in Singapore.

According to the ministry on Friday, Lee and Canadian defense minister Anita Anand discussed security affairs and bilateral defense cooperation.

Calling Canada a strategic partner and traditional ally, Lee thanked the country for its contribution to peace and development on the Korean Peninsula, including the dispatch of the third-largest number of troops during the Korean War.

Anand pledged continuing support and cooperation in the pursuit of the peninsula's peace, citing Canada's faithful implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea.

She said her country will announce its strategies on the Indo-Pacific later this year as it hopes to more actively engage in the region. Lee said Seoul was also formulating Indo-Pacific strategies.

The two sides then expressed hope for continued bilateral and multilateral cooperation to seek stability in Ukraine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >