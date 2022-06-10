Politics Yoon Holds Luncheon with PPP Leaders, Discusses Ukraine

President Yoon Suk Yeol invited the leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to his office on Friday for a luncheon meeting.



PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok, floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, top policymaker Sung Il-jong and six others attended the first official meeting of party leadership with President Yoon since he took office last month.



The president asked Lee about the situation in Ukraine, with Lee having just returned from the war-torn country where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.



Lee said he had the impression that internal political conditions, including conflicting opinions, were hindering talks about ending the war.



Yoon expressed regret over the delay in decision making on various domestic and overseas legal issues related to South Korea's support for Ukraine, such as sending a official envoy of the government.



The ruling party leader said the Ukrainian people were aware of President Yoon's inaugural speech which emphasized liberty, and had high expectations of Seoul.



In a subsequent closed-door meeting, Yoon and the lawmakers are believed to have discussed state affairs and the progress of talks with the opposition on the election of parliamentary committee chairs.