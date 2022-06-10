N. Korean Media Silent on Progress of Key Party Meeting

Photo : KBS News

North Korean state media have not further publicized details of a major ruling Workers' Party meeting that kicked off Wednesday in an unusual lack of press.As of Friday morning, the Korean Central News Agency, Korean Central Television and the ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun have not published additional reports regarding the second day of the plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee.In the past, North Korean media have summarized discussions of the previous day's plenary session where the country's key policies are debated and determined.During the previous plenary meeting, held for five days in late December, media outlets were quick to carry articles the very next day.Unification ministry deputy spokesperson Cha Deok-cheol said it is unusual for the North to stay silent and in fact, it's the first time the plenary meeting's progress has not been reported since leader Kim Jong-un took power.Cha added that his ministry will keep close tabs on related developments.Some pundits say Pyongyang may be reluctant to reveal deficiencies in the social system that came to light through the COVID-19 outbreak.